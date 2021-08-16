Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $238,734.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.39. 18,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.