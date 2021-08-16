Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Westlake Chemical comprises 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Westlake Chemical worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.50. 10,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,494. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.87. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.