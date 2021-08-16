Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $22,681.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $22,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $88,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEYS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.21. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,645. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 million, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $424,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

