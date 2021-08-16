Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 3.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 553.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,147. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

