WHALE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.79 or 0.00025369 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $73.92 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.