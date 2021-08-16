Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

