Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

WPM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,455. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

