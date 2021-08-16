Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

WPM opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

