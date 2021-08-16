Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

WPM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 105,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,405. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

