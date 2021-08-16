Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.80.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 569,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,064. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$25.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

