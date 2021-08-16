Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

