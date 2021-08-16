Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.