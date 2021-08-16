Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 6,901 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.