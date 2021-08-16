Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 6,979 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

