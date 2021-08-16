Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 63.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 146.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

