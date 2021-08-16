Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,086 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $540.74 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

