Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,494 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NOW stock opened at $587.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.10 and a one year high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

