Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

