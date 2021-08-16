Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $455.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

