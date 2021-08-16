Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $441.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.