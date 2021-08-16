Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of WD-40 worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $241.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $183.55 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

