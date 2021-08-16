Whittier Trust Co. Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 909.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Unity Software worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

U opened at $128.87 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion and a PE ratio of -58.58.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.