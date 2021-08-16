Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

GVI opened at $115.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.89.

