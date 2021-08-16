Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.89 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

