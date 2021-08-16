Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 373.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

VRP stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

