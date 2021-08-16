Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

