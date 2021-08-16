Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 10,609 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

