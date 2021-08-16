Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,017 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,032 shares of company stock worth $13,787,589. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

