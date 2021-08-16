Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 307,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.