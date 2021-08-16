Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.