Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 704 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks comprises about 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $203.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,186. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.65.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $2,889,020. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

