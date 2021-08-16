Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

