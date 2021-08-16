Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 553.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. 101,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,147. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

