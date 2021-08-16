Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.03. The stock had a trading volume of 237,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

