Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up 1.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,415. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

