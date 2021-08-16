Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. 157,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

