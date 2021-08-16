Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 5.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,262. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

