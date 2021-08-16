Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

ADSK traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

