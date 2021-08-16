William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

