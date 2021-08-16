William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of MEG opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

