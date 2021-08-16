William Blair Weighs in on 3D Systems Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the 3D printing company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

