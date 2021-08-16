William Blair Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnerSys by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 65,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EnerSys by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

