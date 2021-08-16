William Blair Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $178.08 on Monday. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Middleby by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.