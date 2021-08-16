WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.06. 9,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 161,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 85,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

