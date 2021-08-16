Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Wix.com worth $77,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.7% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $205.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.66. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $203.75 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

