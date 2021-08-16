Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS WIZD opened at $2.35 on Monday. Wizard Brands has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Wizard Brands, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

