Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in July

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,351.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $93.80.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

