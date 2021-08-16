Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.