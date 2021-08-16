WOM Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,466.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $459,466.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

