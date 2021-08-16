Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in July

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WOPEY stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.