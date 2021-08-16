Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in July

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the July 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
WOPEY stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08.
Woodside Petroleum Company Profile
